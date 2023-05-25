MPBSE MP Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 12 result 2023 today, May 25 from 12:30 pm. Once the results are declared, students may check their scores on the official websites — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE will release the results of all the streams including science, commerce, and arts together.

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2023 Live

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023 Live

There are three different ways by which students can check their scorecards, that is, online, via SMS, and also through the DigiLocker app. Here are the steps to check the marks using these different methods.

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to check

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Results" option on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Choose the MP 12th board result from the available options and click on it.

Step 4: Fill out the form with the required information, including your roll number, registration number, and birthdate.

Step 5: Verify all the information displayed on the screen and ensure its accuracy.

Step 6: Click the submit button to proceed.

Step 7: Your Madhya Pradesh 12th board result for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Save and download your MPBSE Class 12 Result 2023 for future requirements.

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Open your messaging app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Compose a new SMS.

Step 3: In the text of the message, type MPBSE12 ROLL NUMBER.

Advertisement

Step 4: Send the SMS to the number 56263.

Step 5: Once you have sent the SMS, the process will be completed.

Step 6: You will receive your Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th result on your mobile device.

Step 7: Make sure to save or keep a record of the result for future reference.

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to check through DigiLocker

Step 1: Log on to digilocker.gov.in.

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on the registration link.

Step 3: Enter a reliable mobile number and click the next button.

Step 4: Verify your identity by entering the OTP (One-Time Password) sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Set your login credentials (username and password) for future logins. Ensure you keep them confidential.

Step 6: Provide your 12-digit Aadhar number.

Step 7: Choose your preferred registration option.

Advertisement

Step 8: Log into DigiLocker using your registered username and password to save your documents securely.

Step 9: Visit the MPBSE results page.

Step 10: Enter the required information.

Advertisement

Step 11: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

After receiving the result, candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned in the result document. In case there is an error in terms of personal details, then it must be reported at the earliest. Students need to check that there is no error in their mark sheet. They need to check their name, spelling, personal details, totaling of marks, subject names, and percentage calculation.