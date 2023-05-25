MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023 Live: MP Inter Result Declared, Pass Percentage Dips to 55.28%

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 13:52 IST
Madhya Pradesh, India
MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE has announced the MP board class 12th board exam results 2023 today, May 25 at 12:30 PM. The MP Board intermediate results was released by MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at the Board Office Auditorium. The MP board results can be checked on these websites — mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov. Read More
Registered: 729426
Appeared: 727044
Pass: 401366
Pass percentage of boys: 52.00%
Pass percentage of girls: 58.75%
The pass percentage of MP Board class 12th has declined to 55.28 per cent this year.
Mauli Nema of Humanities is the MP Board Class 12th topper. She scored 489 marks this year.
Step 1: Visit the official MPBSE website
Step 2: Click on the hyperlink related to the Class 12 result on the homepage of the website.
Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein you will have to enter your roll number and password to log in.
Step 4: Your MPBSE Class 12 result will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Download and take a print of the result for your future reference.
MP board result 2023 will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The Class 10, 12 results will be announced soon by Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.
MP Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27 and MPBSE Class 12 exams 2023 were from March 2 to April 5, 2023 at various eam centres across the state.
MP board result 2023 will be announced at 12.30 pm. Only 10 minutes to go for Class 12th results to be announced.
- www.mpresults.nic.in
- www.mpbse.mponline.gov.in
- www.mpbse.nic.in
Shool Education (Independent Charge) Minister of State Inder Singh Parmar passed words of encouragement on twitter to the students whose result will be declared today noon.
Step 1: Visit the official MPBSE website
Step 2: Click on the hyperlink related to the Class 12 result on the homepage of the website.
Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein you will have to enter your roll number and password to log in.
Step 4: Your MPBSE Class 12 result will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Download and take a print of the result for your future reference.
“My dear nephews and nieces, even if you fail, don’t worry, through the Ruk Jana scheme, you will get a chance to take the exam once again in June," tweeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given his best wishes by tweeting. In a tweet, he wrote, ‘My dear nephews and nieces, even if you fail, don’t worry, through the Ruk Jana scheme, you will get a chance to take the exam once again in June.’
Out of the total 72.72% of students who cleared the exam in 2022, the percentage of boys who cleared the exam was 69.94% while 75.64% of girls cleared the exam.
While 457066 cleared the MPBSE class 12 exam, 325572 students got first division, 130952 got second division and 542 got third in 2022. Meanwhile, 87429 failed the exam and 83949 were to appear for the supplementary exams.
2022 — 72.72%
2021 – 100%
2020 – 68.81%
2019 – 72.37%
2018 – 72.27%
2017 – 67.8%
MP Board will first release the 12th result. Immediately after this, the 10th result will be released. Students of all three streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce, who appeared in the 12th examination, will be able to check their results first.
Step 1 - First of all visit the official website mpbse.nic.in.
Step 2 - After this, click on the link of 12th result here.
Step 3 - Enter your roll number and other requested information and submit.
Step 4 - The result will be in front of you on the screen.
Step 5 - Check this and download it.
Step 6 - Take a print out for future reference.
Along with the results of MP Board class 12th, the list of toppers will also be released by MPBSE.
Candidates need to score of a minimum of 33 per cent mark in total as well as separately in theory and practical exams to be declared passed. The passing mark for the theory paper of MP Board is 25 whereas, in practicals, it is 8.
To check the MPBSE class 12 result 2023, students will have to keep their admit card handy. They will need the unique number or roll number as mentioned on their admit card to check their results. The original mark sheet will be sent to the respective schools from where students can collect it. Around 18 lakh students are awaiting their results. It will be declared at 12:30 pm.
Madhya Pradesh conducted Class 10 board exams from March 1 to March 27 and the exam lasted three hours. The MP Class 12 board exams started on March 2 and ended on April 1.
Step 1: Log on to digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the registration link.
Step 3: Enter a reliable mobile number and click the next button.
Step 4: Verify your identity by entering the OTP (One-Time Password) sent to your registered mobile number.
Step 5: Set your login credentials (username and password) for future logins. Ensure you keep them confidential.
Step 6: Provide your 12-digit Aadhar number.
Step 7: Choose your preferred registration option.
Step 8: Log into DigiLocker using your registered username and password to save your documents securely.
Step 9: Visit the MPBSE results page.
Step 10: Enter the required information.
Step 11: Your results will be displayed on the screen.
The results are expected to be announced in a press conference post which the result portals will be activated for students to access. Students should keep their roll number and MP board class 10 or 12 admit cards handy to avoid any delay once the results are out. The scorecards will be available at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in…read more
The MP Board intermediate results will be released by MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at the Board Office Auditorium.
There are three different ways by which students can check their scorecards, that is, online, via SMS, and also through the DigiLocker app…read more
The pass percentage of MP Board class 12th has declined to 55.28 per cent this year. Girls have outperformed boys with 58.75 per cent pass percentage, Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys stood at 52 per cent.
This year around 18 lakh students registered for the MP Board 10th and 12th board exams. Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th exams were conducted from March 2 to April 2.
Apart from the websites of the Board of Secondary Education, MP Board 12th results can also be checked on mobile apps. For this, MPBSE mobile app or MP mobile app needs to be downloaded from Google Play Store. After this, you have to open the app and enter your roll number to access the mark sheets online. Along with the results of MP Board class 12th, the list of toppers will also be released by MPBSE. Students will be able to check it on the official website of the board as well as on News18.com. To check the marks, candidates will need their application number, which is available on the admit cards provided to them before the exam. Hence, it is advised to keep the document handy before the result is announced.
After receiving the result, candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned in the result document. In case there is an error in terms of personal details, then it must be reported at the earliest. Students need to check that there is no error in their mark sheet. They need to check their name, spelling, personal details, totaling of marks, subject names, and percentage calculation. Last year, the result of the board exams was declared on April 29. In 2022, Pragati Mittal topped the MP Board 12th.