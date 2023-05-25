Trends :PSEB 10th ResultMP Board 12th ResultMP Board 10th ResultUK Board ResultGSEB SSC Result
Home » education-career » MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023 Live: MP Inter Result Declared, Pass Percentage Dips to 55.28%

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023 Live: MP Inter Result Declared, Pass Percentage Dips to 55.28%

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023 Live: Along with the results of MP Board class 12th, the list of toppers is released by MPBSE. Students can check it on the official website of the board as well as on News18.com

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 13:52 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE has announced the MP board class 12th board exam results 2023 today, May 25 at 12:30 PM. The MP Board intermediate results was released by MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at the Board Office Auditorium. The MP board results can be checked on these websites — mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.

May 25, 2023 13:09 IST

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023: How Many Candidates Pass

Registered: 729426

Appeared: 727044

Pass: 401366

May 25, 2023 13:01 IST

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023: Girls Outperformed Boys

Pass percentage of boys: 52.00%

Pass percentage of girls: 58.75%

May 25, 2023 13:00 IST

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Decline to 55.28%

The pass percentage of MP Board class 12th has declined to 55.28 per cent this year.

May 25, 2023 12:54 IST

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023: Topper

Mauli Nema of Humanities is the MP Board Class 12th topper. She scored 489 marks this year.

May 25, 2023 12:48 IST

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official MPBSE website

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink related to the Class 12 result on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein you will have to enter your roll number and password to log in.

Step 4: Your MPBSE Class 12 result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a print of the result for your future reference.

May 25, 2023 12:42 IST

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023: Direct Link to Check

May 25, 2023 12:38 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2023: Result Declared!

May 25, 2023 12:34 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2023: Press Conference to Begin Soon

MP board result 2023 will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The Class 10, 12 results will be announced soon by Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

May 25, 2023 12:28 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2023: Exam Dates

MP Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27 and MPBSE Class 12 exams 2023 were from March 2 to April 5, 2023 at various eam centres across the state.

May 25, 2023 12:22 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2023: Result in 10 Minutes!

MP board result 2023 will be announced at 12.30 pm. Only 10 minutes to go for Class 12th results to be announced.

May 25, 2023 12:19 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2023: Websites to Check Result

- www.mpresults.nic.in

- www.mpbse.mponline.gov.in

- www.mpbse.nic.in

May 25, 2023 12:17 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2023: Inder Singh Parmar Congratulates Students

Shool Education (Independent Charge) Minister of State Inder Singh Parmar passed words of encouragement on twitter to the students whose result will be declared today noon.

May 25, 2023 12:07 IST

May 25, 2023 11:51 IST

MPBSE, MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: Students to get chance to appear for exam in June

“My dear nephews and nieces, even if you fail, don’t worry, through the Ruk Jana scheme, you will get a chance to take the exam once again in June," tweeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

May 25, 2023 11:44 IST

MPBSE, MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: CM Shivraj congratulated students

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given his best wishes by tweeting. In a tweet, he wrote, ‘My dear nephews and nieces, even if you fail, don’t worry, through the Ruk Jana scheme, you will get a chance to take the exam once again in June.’

May 25, 2023 11:42 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2023: Higher number of girls cleared exam last year

Out of the total 72.72% of students who cleared the exam in 2022, the percentage of boys who cleared the exam was 69.94% while 75.64% of girls cleared the exam.

May 25, 2023 11:41 IST

MP Board 12th Result: 3,25,572 students got first division

While 457066 cleared the MPBSE class 12 exam, 325572 students got first division, 130952 got second division and 542 got third in 2022. Meanwhile, 87429 failed the exam and 83949 were to appear for the supplementary exams.

May 25, 2023 11:35 IST

MPBSE MP Board result 2023: Check Pass Percentage Over The Years

2022 — 72.72%

2021 – 100%

2020 – 68.81%

2019 – 72.37%

2018 – 72.27%

2017 – 67.8%

May 25, 2023 11:33 IST

MPBSE MP Board result 2023: Mark sheets of all 3 streams today

MP Board will first release the 12th result. Immediately after this, the 10th result will be released. Students of all three streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce, who appeared in the 12th examination, will be able to check their results first.

May 25, 2023 11:31 IST

May 25, 2023 11:27 IST

MPBSE MP Board result 2023: Official Announcement

May 25, 2023 11:21 IST

MPBSE MP Board result 2023: Toppers List

Along with the results of MP Board class 12th, the list of toppers will also be released by MPBSE.

May 25, 2023 11:19 IST

MPBSE MP Board result 2023: Marks needed to pass practical exams

Candidates need to score of a minimum of 33 per cent mark in total as well as separately in theory and practical exams to be declared passed. The passing mark for the theory paper of MP Board is 25 whereas, in practicals, it is 8.

May 25, 2023 11:14 IST

MPBSE MP Board result 2023: Documents Needed to check marks

To check the MPBSE class 12 result 2023, students will have to keep their admit card handy. They will need the unique number or roll number as mentioned on their admit card to check their results. The original mark sheet will be sent to the respective schools from where students can collect it. Around 18 lakh students are awaiting their results. It will be declared at 12:30 pm.

May 25, 2023 11:11 IST

MP Board Exams 2023 Held for 3 Hours

Madhya Pradesh conducted Class 10 board exams from March 1 to March 27 and the exam lasted three hours. The MP Class 12 board exams started on March 2 and ended on April 1.

May 25, 2023 11:10 IST

May 25, 2023 11:05 IST

MP Board 12th 2023: Check Website to Access MPBSE Results

The results are expected to be announced in a press conference post which the result portals will be activated for students to access. Students should keep their roll number and MP board class 10 or 12 admit cards handy to avoid any delay once the results are out. The scorecards will be available at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

May 25, 2023 11:02 IST

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023: Education Minister to Announce Result

The MP Board intermediate results will be released by MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at the Board Office Auditorium.

May 25, 2023 11:01 IST

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023: Register here to see the result

May 25, 2023 11:00 IST

MPBSE MP board 12th result 2023: Different Ways to Check Scores

There are three different ways by which students can check their scorecards, that is, online, via SMS, and also through the DigiLocker app

in, and mpbse.nic.in.

The pass percentage of MP Board class 12th has declined to 55.28 per cent this year. Girls have outperformed boys with 58.75 per cent pass percentage, Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys stood at 52 per cent.

This year around 18 lakh students registered for the MP Board 10th and 12th board exams. Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th exams were conducted from March 2 to April 2.

Apart from the websites of the Board of Secondary Education, MP Board 12th results can also be checked on mobile apps. For this, MPBSE mobile app or MP mobile app needs to be downloaded from Google Play Store. After this, you have to open the app and enter your roll number to access the mark sheets online. Along with the results of MP Board class 12th, the list of toppers will also be released by MPBSE. Students will be able to check it on the official website of the board as well as on News18.com. To check the marks, candidates will need their application number, which is available on the admit cards provided to them before the exam. Hence, it is advised to keep the document handy before the result is announced.

After receiving the result, candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned in the result document. In case there is an error in terms of personal details, then it must be reported at the earliest. Students need to check that there is no error in their mark sheet. They need to check their name, spelling, personal details, totaling of marks, subject names, and percentage calculation. Last year, the result of the board exams was declared on April 29. In 2022, Pragati Mittal topped the MP Board 12th.

