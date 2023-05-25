MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023 Live: MP Inter Result Declared, Pass Percentage Dips to 55.28%

Step 1: Visit the official MPBSE website

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink related to the Class 12 result on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein you will have to enter your roll number and password to log in.

Step 4: Your MPBSE Class 12 result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a print of the result for your future reference.