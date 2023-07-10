MPESB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Admit Cards Released At esb.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for group 4 recruitment drive candidates. The hall tickets are released for Assistant Grade-3, Steno typist, Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 under Group-4. Applicants who have registered for the MPESB examination can download their hall tickets on the official website esb.mp.gov.in. The entrance examination will be conducted from July 15 to July 18, 2023.

MPESB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: How to download admit cards

Step 1- Visit the official portal, esb.mp.gov.in

Advertisement

Step 2- On the homepage, find the admit card tab and select the option.

Step 3- Select the option which mentions ‘Group 4 Asstt Grade 3 Steno typist, stenographer, and other post combined recruitment test 2023’

Step 4- Login using your registered application number and date of birth.

Step 5- A link for admit card will be shown, select the same and download the hall tickets.

Meanwhile, today is the last date for the Madhya Pradesh police constable recruitment exam 2023. The MPESB aims to fill a total of 7,411 positions at police constable levels. Once the application process closes, candidates will be able to make the required changes in their application forms till July 15. According to the recruitment notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on August 12 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will take place from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.