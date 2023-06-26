MPESB Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For Over 7,000 Police Constable Posts, Salary Up To Rs 62,000

The online registration process for the Madhya Pradesh police constable recruitment exam 2023 has begun. Through this recruitment drive, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) aims to fill a total of 7,411 positions at police constable levels. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at esb.mp.gov.in up until July 10.

Once the application process closes, candidates will be able to make the required changes in their application forms till July 15. According to the recruitment notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on August 12 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and the second shift will take place from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Constable General Duty (Except Special Armed Forces): 4,444 vacancies Constable (Special Armed Forces): 2,646 vacancies Constable General Duty (Radio Operator Technical): 321 vacancies

MPESB Police Constable 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The age requirement for male candidates is 18 years to 36 years while for female aspirants, it is 18 years to 41 years as on July 10. Apart from age criteria, candidates should have passed their Class 12 board exams from any recognised institution or board.

MPESB Police Constable 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Police Constable exam application’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Proceed with the registration on the candidate portal.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as asked, upload all the documents and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: Submit the MPESB Police Constable 2023 application form and take a printout.

MPESB Police Constable 2023: Application Fee

General category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 560, while reserved category applicants will pay Rs 310.

MPESB Police Constable 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam, physical eligibility test (PET), document verification, or physical interview (only if required).