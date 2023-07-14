MPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 Declared at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Check Cut off Marks

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released the result of the State Service Preliminary Examination 2022 on July 12. Candidates who appeared in the MPPSC PCS prelims exam can download the results from the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The result has been released in the form of a pdf document. The roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates are mentioned in the pdf file.

This year, a total of 10,351 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the mains examination. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up a total of 457 vacancies in various state services.

The Madhya Pradesh State Service preliminary examination was held on May 21, 2023, in two sessions at 52 district headquarters in the state. The first session paper was general studies and it was conducted from 10 am to noon. While the second session paper was general aptitude - it was scheduled from 02:15 pm to 04:15 pm.

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: How to Check Prelims Result

Candidates can follow the step-by-step process below to download the Madhya Pradesh State Service Prelims Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to MPPSC’s official website atmppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for ‘State Service Prelims Result 2023’ on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF file showing the MPPSC PCS Prelims result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the PDF file.

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: Prelims Cut off Scores

The commission has also declared the cut-off scores of several categories, check them below:

General Category or Open Category: 160

Unreserved Female: 158

Schedule Caste (SC) Open: 148

Schedule Caste (SC) Female:138

Schedule Tribe (ST) Open and Female: 130

Other Backward Class (OBC) Open: 154

Other Backward Class (OBC) Female: 152

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Open: 154

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Female: 152.