MPSOS Open School On-Demand 12th Result Declared At mpsos.nic.in; Steps To Download

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has declared the Class 12 Open School on-demand exam result on July 14. Students can check and download their MPSOS Open School on-demand results from the official website at www.mpsos.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their exam name, roll number/OS roll number and captcha code on the login window to access the result. Along with the MPSOS Open School on-demand result, students can also download their marksheets online.

Details such as student name, roll number, school name, class, school code, parents name, stream, subject name, subject code, marks scored in practical exam and marks obtained in theory exam will be mentioned in the MPSOS Open School on-demand marksheet.

MPSOS Open School On-Demand 12th Result: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to MPSOS’s official portal atmpsos.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Result’ section available on the homepage,

Step 3: Look for the link that reads - “Open School On-Demand Examination 12th" and click on it.

Step 4: On the new window, enter the exam name, roll number/OS roll number and captcha code. Then click on ‘login’.

Step 5: The MPSOS Open School On-Demand 12th Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the MPSOS Class 12 result.

The MPSOS 12th exam 2023 was held from June 15 to July 4 at several exam centres across the state.It was conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The Class 12 exam started with Hindi exam paper and ended with Economics exam. With the release of the MPSOS Open School On-Demand 12th Result, students can expect the Class 10 on-demand results soon.

The MPSOS Class 10 exams were held between June 15 and June 27 from 8 AM to 11 AM. The 10th exam commenced with Science paper and conclude with Urdu exam paper. On the other hand, the result of the Ruk Jana Nahi exam for Classes 10 and 12 is anticipated to release soon by the MPSOS. The Ruk Jana Nahi exam for Class 10 was conducted from June 5 to June 24. While, the 12th exams were held between June 15 and June 30.

For more updates and details, candidates are advised to keep checking the main site of MPSOS.