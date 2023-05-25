MSBSHSE HSC 2023: Websites To Check Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results

The Maharashtra Board class 12th or HSC results for 2023 will be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today, May 25, at 2 PM. The result will be announced at a press conference first and then made available online for students to check their grade sheets via the official websites. There were around 6,60,780 students who enrolled for the 12th examination this year in the science stream, 4,04,761 in the arts stream, and 3,45,532 in the field of commerce.

The HSC mark sheet would also be delivered to the respective junior colleges where the students can collect them from. After the results are out, Maharashtra Board students who took the class 12 exams can access them on the board’s official websites.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

Maharashtra HSC Result: List Of Websites

— msbshse.co.in

— hscresult.mkcl.org

— mahresult.nic.in

DigiLocker will also provide students with access to their mark sheets. To do so, students must first register on Digilocker using their Aadhaar number. The Maharashtra HSC examinations were held this year between February 21 and March 21.

The Maharashtra Board English exam, meanwhile, had some questions that contained inaccuracies. MSBSHSE declared that students who attempted incorrect questions in the English paper of the HSC examinations will be granted six marks. The Maharashtra board will award six marks to all students who attempted the questions which were incorrect due to a printing error in class 12 English question paper.

Students must get a minimum score of 35 per cent in each subject to be declared passed in the Maharashtra Board class 12 or HSC exam. Students who do not receive passing grades in a maximum of two subjects may take a supplementary examination to improve their results. The date for the supplementary examinations will be notified following the release of the MSBSHSE HSC Results 2023.

The Maharashtra board recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.22 per cent in class 12 HSC examinations in 2022 with a total of 14,39,731 students taking the exam.