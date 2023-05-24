MSBSHSE HSC Results 2023 Date and Time: Maharashtra 12th Result Today at msbshse.co.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the class 12th or HSC results 2023 today, May 25 at 2 pm. Once released, Maharashtra Board students who have appeared for the examinations can check their results from the board’s official websites— msbshse.co.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, or mahresult.nic.in. This year, the Maharashtra HSC exams were conducted between February 21 and March 21.

This year, around 6,60,780 students registered for the 12th exam in the science stream, 4,04,761 students in the arts stream, and 3,45,532 in the commerce stream. Students would also be able to get their mark sheet from DigiLocker. In order to do that, students need to register on Digilocker with their Aadhaar number. The mark sheet for HSC results would be sent to the junior colleges the students are registered with as well.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Board English paper featured some questions in which errors were found. MSBSHSE announced that students who attempted the erroneous questions in the English paper of HSC exams will be allotted six marks. Due to a printing mistake in class 12 English paper, the Maharashtra board will be awarding 6 marks to all students who attempted the questions.

“With 2 marks each for three questions, a total of 6 marks will be allotted to students who fall in one of the three categories — those who have mentioned ‘poetry section 2′ in the answer sheets, those who have solved any other question from the same section and lastly those who may have only written the number of questions (A3, A4, and A5) which had errors," the official notice said.

In 2022, the Maharashtra board recorded a total pass percentage of 96.94 per cent in class 10 exams. Out of the 15.68 lakh students who appeared in the SSC examination last year, a total of 15.21 lakh cleared the exams. While in the HSC exams 2022, a total of 14,39,731 students appeared for the exam out of which as many as 13,56,604 managed to pass the exam. The pass percentage was 94.22 per cent.