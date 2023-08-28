Meet Mudra Gairola, Who Became IPS With AIR 165 And IAS With AIR 53

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is one of the toughest to crack in India. Every year, several aspiring candidates appear to take the UPSC exam to become IAS, IPS and IFS officers, among other coveted jobs. It takes perseverance, hard work and sheer determination to prepare for the exam and crack it. Similarly, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Mudra Gairola, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer let go of her medical career to become a civil servant and fulfil the dream of her father.

IAS Mudra Gairola hails from Karnprayag, Chamoli in Uttarakhand. Currently, her family stays in Delhi. Mudra has always been excellent in studies ever since her childhood and always topped her class. In her Class 10 exam, she scored 96 per cent marks and in her Higher Secondary Education (HSE), she scored 97 per cent. What’s extra special is that she was awarded for achievement by the first woman IPS officer, Kiran Bedi.

After completing school, she enrolled herself in a medical college in Mumbai to study Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) where she clinched the gold medal. After completing her graduation, she came to Delhi and enrolled in the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS). However, it was her father, Arun Gairola’s wish to see his daughter become an IAS officer, a dream he could not achieve. He had taken the exam in 1973 but failed to crack it and his desire remained unfulfilled.