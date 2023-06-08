Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Mumbai College Student Rape, Murder Case: Suspect Security Guard Dies By Suicide

Mumbai College Student Rape, Murder Case: Suspect Security Guard Dies By Suicide

According to the authorities, the security guard was found dead on railway lines close to the hostel on Tuesday morning

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 11:55 IST

Thane, India

Police are looking into a number of possibilities, and further information will be released soon (Representative Image)
Police are looking into a number of possibilities, and further information will be released soon (Representative Image)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the security guard of a south Mumbai hostel, who is a suspect in the rape and murder of an 18-year-old college student, committed suicide. The security guard was found dead on railway tracks near the hostel on Tuesday morning, police said.

“This is an unfortunate incident. Police are investigating various angles and details will come out soon. It has emerged that the hostel security guard committed suicide," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told reporters in Navi Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis took stock of the progress of work of the new international airport coming up at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.

    • Based on a complaint by the student’s cousin and circumstantial evidence, an FIR was registered against the security guard under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 376 (rape), an official said.

    If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

