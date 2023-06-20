Mumbai University Admission 2023: Colleges to Counsel Students on 4-year UG Courses

Mumbai University issued the first merit list for admissions to various affiliate colleges on June 19. This year, autonomous colleges in the city will be introducing the four-year programme. Students will also be counselled about the National Education Policy (NEP).

“We will be counselling them, and they will be asked to choose their majors and minors while confirming their admissions," Rajendra Shinde, principal of St Xavier’s College told a leading news daily. When students arrive to confirm their enrolment on June 20, Shinde hopes that everyone will be aware of the four-year degree programme.

The cut-offs for the first merit list for the arts stream witnessed a slight decline this year. The St Xavier’s College cut-off score for candidates from other boards was 99.6 per cent last year, but in 2023 it is just 98.2 per cent, the principal said.

Advertisement

Furthermore, even though there has been a decline in the Class 12 success rate across all three boards, admission cut-offs are still on the upper side in the first merit list released by Mumbai’s degree colleges. In several renowned universities for BCom, the admission score closed above 95 per cent. Furthermore, the cut-offs in arts and self-financed courses in the commerce stream were also on the higher side.