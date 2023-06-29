Mumbai University Admission 2023: KJ Somaiya College, Jai Hind College Release Second Merit List

Mumbai University released the second admission merit list on June 28. Students can access the merit list from the varsity’s official website mu.ac.in. The list will contain details such as the name of the candidate, registration number, application number, total marks, percentage, and interview timings.

Several Mumbai University affiliated colleges including KJ Somaiya College and Jai Hind College among others have also released their merit lists. Along with the merit list, the respective colleges have also issued the cut-off for the courses offered.

According to reports, the second merit list for BA at Jai Hind College is between 93.83 per cent and 92 per cent. Meanwhile, at KJ Somaiya College, the cut-off for BA in Gujarati medium is between 51.33 per cent to 43.50 per cent, while for others it is between 89.80 per cent to 80 per cent.

Advertisement

Mumbai University Admission 2023: Steps To Check Second Merit List

Step 1: Go to Mumbai University’s official website at mu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘UG Admission’ and then click on ‘Merit List’.

Step 3: The merit list for several colleges will open up on the screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Go through the list and search for your name.

Step 5: Check the cut-offs, documents required and admission process. Then report to the college for admission.

Mumbai University published the first merit list on June 19. The online verification of documents as well as payment of fees was available till June 27. As per the schedule, students can pay the fee online and complete the verification of documents for the second merit list from tomorrow, June 30 to July 5 up to 5 pm.