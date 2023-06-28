Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Second Merit List Today At 7 PM, Where To Check

Mumbai University’s 2023 intake process is presently in full gear, and the second merit list is slated to be announced tonight, June 28, at 7 PM. Students who have applied to any of the colleges affiliated with Mumbai University can check the merit list as soon as it is released from the University’s official website - mu.ac.in. Those whose names have been included on this second merit list must submit an undertaking form and complete the online document verification and fee payment steps from July 1 through July 5 at 3 PM.

The first merit list for the 2023-2024 intake had been made public by the university on June 19 at 11 AM. Students whose names appeared on the initial list had until 3 p.m. on June 20 to complete the online verification of their documentation and pay the stipulated fees, as well as submit their undertaking form.

The Mumbai University undergraduate admission applications were made available both online and offline from May 27. The pre-admission online registration took place between May 27 and June 15, and online submission of admission applications, as well as pre-enrollment forms, were due within the same window.

Mumbai University Merit List: How To Check

Step 1- Visit Mumbai University’s official website at mu.ac.in.

Step 2- Check for the latest announcements tab and find the ‘Undergraduate admission link’ on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Select the link. A new window will appear where the second merit list of all the colleges affiliated with the University will be displayed.

Step 4- Candidates must thoroughly check their marks, cut-offs, colleges and other factors mentioned on the merit list.

Step 5- After checking the merit list, if selected, proceed towards the respective college website and complete the process of online verification and fee payment.

Mumbai University Admission 2023: List Of Documents For Online Verification

1. A printed copy of the university’s pre-enrollment registration form.

2. Official results for class 12.

3. Latest passport-sized photograph. Candidates should keep at least four copies of their photograph handy.