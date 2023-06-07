Mumbai University Appoints Ravindra Dattatray Kulkarni as Vice Chancellor

Dr Ravindra Dattatray Kulkarni was named Mumbai University vice-chancellor by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais. Kulkarni, a prominent professor at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), formerly held the position of pro-vice chancellor at the varsity while Suhas Pednekar served as vice chancellor.

The appointment of Kulkarni coincides with the university’s preparation of a roadmap for implementing four-year degree course in accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP).

On September 10, 2022, Pednekar, who had been named Mumbai University’s vice chancellor in 2018, resigned from his position. After reaching the retirement age of 65, Pednekar resigned even though he had not yet finished his five-year term. The vice-chancellor of Shivaji University in Kolhapur, Digambar Tukaram Shirke, was named the in-charge vice-chancellor of the university.

On May 19, the day after 20 shortlisted candidates were interviewed by the Mumbai University vice-chancellor special committee, which was led by the former UGC chairman D P Singh, a list containing the final five names was given to the governor.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), which went over a year without a full-time vice-chancellor, has now appointed Suresh Wamangir Gosavi as its vice-chancellor. At the SPPU’s Department of Physics, Gosavi is a senior professor.

The governor also appointed Dr Sanjay Ghanshyam Bhave as the vice chancellor of Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Maharashtra’s Dapoli town. The university’s Department of Agricultural Botany is directed by Bhave.

There are 56 departments in total, 781 affiliated colleges, 12 specialty centres, two model colleges, two main campuses, and two sub-campuses at Mumbai University. Even the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Kalyan serves as the university’s engineering college.