Mumbai University Releases Revised Exam Schedule, Check New Datesheet

The University of Mumbai announced the new schedule for semester examinations that were postponed due to heavy rains. The exam papers from the third-year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) semester 5 as well as a few remaining assessments were postponed. The institution cancelled all exams scheduled for July 20.

Now, according to a report in Free Press Journal, the third-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) semester 5 papers (with the exception of 3A00135 and 3A0014 test papers) that were supposed to be held on July 20 are now rescheduled for July 26. Meanwhile, the third-year BA semester 5 papers (excluding 3A00135 and 3A00145) scheduled for July 26 will now be held on July 28, and the remaining test papers scheduled for July 20 have been rescheduled for July 31. The exams will be held at the same time and venue as previously scheduled by the university.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai centre issued an ‘orange’ alert for Maharashtra capital and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts today, July 25, predicting severe to heavy rainfall in isolated spots.

As a result of the city’s persistent rainfall over the last 2-3 days, traffic bottlenecks, waterlogged roads, and delayed local trains have become common concerns for Mumbai residents. On July 22, the city saw its wettest day of the year, with record-breaking rainfall.