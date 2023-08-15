Independence Day 2023: Gratitude to the Education Ministry Say CBSE, KVS Teachers

The central government had invited 50 teachers from across the country to Red Fort to celebrate Independence Day 2023. The teachers were shortlisted by the department of school education and literacy based on their outstanding performance in their fields. These teachers were from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools.

The education ministry recently shared the happiness of attending the 77th day along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. One day before the celebration, shortlisted teachers were taken on a tour of India Gate, the War Memorial, and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

Taking to microblogging site X (former Twitter), the education ministry posted, “Every step we take to mould young minds is a building block for a brighter tomorrow. Presence of Special Invitees for this year’s Independence Day Ceremony, at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, fills our hearts with inspiration and pride. These National Awardee teachers from Kendriya Vidyalaya are among many who have dedicated their lives for shaping the future of our country."(sic)

Some national award-winning teachers, including Rekha Mittapalli, Rajni Baliya, S Bharat Ratna, and DK Singh, were among the teachers invited to the celebrations. Presenting their gratitude to the Education Ministry for the invitation teachers called the initiative a lifetime opportunity.

Rekha Mittapalli, from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hyderabad in a video message said, “It is indeed a great pleasure for us to be invited to the function. It is a proud moment for all of us to interact with teachers and officials."

Another teacher from KVS, AA Siddiqui who also attended this year’s Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort said, “I thank authorities from KV and government of India to recognise my works. It reminds us of the profound impact educators have on shaping our nation’s destiny."