Nagaland Board Reschedules Class 12 Mid-Terms, Schools to Conduct Exams by September 20

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) recently rescheduled the Class 12 mid-term 2023 exam. The board has directed schools which could not conduct the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 mid-term exams 2023 to administer the tests by September 20. The board has further asked the school authorities to submit the results to the board before September 30, 2023.

“In view of the surge in eye flu or conjunctivitis among school students in certain districts of the State, the concerned District Administration have ordered the closure of schools from 21st August 2023 to 26th August 2023 as a measure to contain or break the chain of transmission of the flu," the official notice reads.

Nagaland Board schools in several districts of the state had to be closed due to the alarming spread of conjunctivitis. The Class 12 mid-term exams were planned to take place between August 21 and August 30. Given the closure of the schools, the decision to reschedule has been made.

As a result of the school shutdown, the mid-term examination for Class 12 scheduled from August 21 to August 30 is not possible in several districts, the notice adds.

Nagaland Board schools that are unable to administer the mid-term examination on the date specified in the academic calendar are thus granted permission to postpone the Class 12 mid-term examination for September 20. Furthermore, the results of which can be reported to the board on or before September 30.

Following the spread of conjunctivitis among school-going children, four districts in Nagaland have postponed physical education sessions till August 26 as per All India Radio News. The districts are Chumoukedima, Dimapur, Niuland, and Mon.

The deputy commissioners of these four districts have decided to temporarily postpone physical education lessons in order to break one of the transmission cycles and avert an exponential increase in eye flu cases not just among kids but also among teachers and parents.

Furthermore, the district administrations have also requested that school officials in these districts explore introducing online programmes to guarantee that students can complete their education while being secure.