Nagaland CM Hopeful That Classes Will Start in State's First Medical College This Academic Session

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday expressed confidence that the state will be able to start classes of the first medical college in the 2023-24 academic session. Responding to media queries on the sidelines of his visit to the Nagaland Institute of Medical Science and Research (NIMSR), Rio said he is encouraged to see the progress of infrastructural developments of the first medical college. Expressing happiness about the fast-paced work progress, the CM assured to provide additional funds required for the completion of the works from the state exchequer on yearly budget.

He also asked the NIMSR authorities and the health and family welfare department to make arrangements for final inspection before the commencement of the academic session. Taking to Twitter, Rio said, "Visited the Nagaland Institute of Medical Science and Research (NIMSR) at Phriebagei, P. Khel, Kohima. Pleased to inspect the work in progress of the facility. I hope the citizens of the state will benefit from the institute." Commissioner and Secretary Health, Y Kikheto Sema apprised the chief minister that with the first medical college getting the letter of permission on April 24 to commence the institute from the ensuing academic session, the 80 MBBS seats reserved for Naga students in other medical colleges have been removed and the classes of the first medical college has to commence as per schedule by July-August. The medical college was approved by the Government of India in 2014 for an amount of Rs 189 crore with a 90:10 funding pattern between the Centre and State governments but the inordinate delay has been mainly due to the release of funds, he said.

