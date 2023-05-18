Nagaland Board Class 10, 12th Results 2023 To Release On May 24

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the official result date of the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) 2023. As per the latest update, the NBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be declared on Wednesday, May 24. Once it is released, students will be able to check and download their NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result at the official website at nbsenl.edu.in and indiaresults.com.

The results for the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC will also be made available on third-party websites such as exametc.com and indiaresults.com. Students can check their results on a few mobile result apps as well which can be downloaded from the Google play store.

“The provisional result of the HSLC and HSSLC examinations 2023 conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the afternoon of 24th May 2023," reads the official notice. The NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results will be available in – printed form, internet, android mobile app.

Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘Nagaland HSLC Board Results 2023’ or ‘Nagaland HSSLC Board Results 2023’ links on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The NBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a hard copy of the NBSE Board Exam Result 2023 for future records.

The Nagaland Board will release the documents to the Centre Superintendents from May 29 to May 30. Following this, the Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute it to the schools under their centre. In case a Centre Superintendent cannot come to pick up the documents, they may authorise another Centre Superintendent to collect the papers on his or her behalf.

The collection dates will be announced on NBSE Board’s official portal as well as on the district WhatsApp groups. It is important to note that all Centre Superintendents are advised to save the dates and collect the documents accordingly.