Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Nagpur College Lecturer Ends Life

Nagpur College Lecturer Ends Life

According to relatives, Karade had been under stress in recent days and frequently spoke about enduring harassment from members of the college management and some professors

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 10:15 IST

Nagpur, India

On Sunday evening, they said, Karade phoned his brother-in-law and told him he fears he may be attacked by unidentified persons (Representational Image: iStock)
On Sunday evening, they said, Karade phoned his brother-in-law and told him he fears he may be attacked by unidentified persons (Representational Image: iStock)

A 42-year-old lecturer at GS College of Commerce in Nagpur allegedly committed suicide at his residence and left behind a 14-page note in which he has purportedly claimed harassment by some members of the teaching faculty, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Gajanan Janraoji Karade, a resident of Narendra Nagar, was a Hindi lecturer and had been teaching students of Classes 11 and 12 for the past 12 years.

He hanged himself at his residence on Sunday evening when his wife was away in Amravati, they said.

Advertisement

According to relatives, Karade had been under stress in recent days and frequently spoke about enduring harassment from members of the college management and some professors.

On Sunday evening, they said, Karade phoned his brother-in-law and told him he fears he may be attacked by unidentified persons. Karade told his brother-in-law he had documented everything in a diary stored in the refrigerator and urged him to take action if something were to happen to him, said the relatives.

At the time, the lecturer’s wife and his brother-in-law’s wife were in Amravati attending a relative’s wedding. Both rushed to Nagpur, where they found Karade hanging from a ceiling fan, police said.

An official of the Beltarodi police station confirmed the diary containing Karade’s writings had been handed over to the police by family members.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • The diary has writings spanning 14 pages and contains names of some persons and other details, he said.

    Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 11, 2023, 10:15 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 10:15 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App