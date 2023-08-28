Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023: Deadline To Apply For 110 Vacancies Extended

The Nainital Bank Limited on Monday extended the deadline for recruitment of clerks and management trainees (MTs) from August 27, 2023, to September 3, 2023. The eligible candidates can visit the official website nanitalbank.co.in and apply for the posts till September 3.

Out of the 110 vacancies, 60 vacancies are for management trainees and 50 are for clerks. The eligibility criteria or the age limit for the examination is 21 years to 32 years.

The minimum educational qualification for the management trainee is Graduation/Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognised University. The qualification of computer operations is necessary.

Meanwhile, for clerks, the minimum qualification is full-time and regular (Graduation/Post-graduation) from a recognised University/Institute. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

The application fee for the candidates applying for management trainee posts is Rs 1,500, while for the post of clerk, the application fee is Rs 1,000.

Steps to apply for the posts of management trainees and clerks:-

Step 1- Go to the official website nainitalbank.co.in

Step 2- Go to the recruitment section on the homepage

Step 3- Locate the link for application for MTs/ Clerks posts, click on it

Step 4 - Register and go ahead with the application form

Step 5 - Put in your details in the application form

Step 6 - Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 7 - Take the printout for future reference

Earlier, the application for the recruitment process commenced on August 5, 2023, and will continue till August 27, 2023. After qualifying for the online as well as the interview round, the final selection of aspirants will be made.