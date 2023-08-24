NATA 2023 Exam 4 Registration Process Begins at nata.in, Check Eligibility Criteria

The Council of Architecture has commenced the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) exam 4 on August 23. Interested candidates can register themselves for NATA Exam 4 through the official website at nata.in. As per the official website, the exam is scheduled to take place on September 17 from 10 AM until 1 PM.

NATA Exam 4: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the NATA exam, candidates must have successfully completed their 10+2 or an equivalent examination. This should include physics and mathematics as mandatory subjects, along with chemistry, biology, technical vocational subjects, computer science, information technology, informatics practises, engineering graphics, or business studies.

A minimum aggregate score of 45 per cent is required. Alternatively, candidates who have passed the 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject can apply, provided they have secured at least 45 per cent in aggregate.

The official notification reads, “It may be noted that admission of successful candidates in 4th NATA Test shall be only against vacant/ unfilled seats available at various institutes. Centralized Admission counselling process in the states shall continue and will not be affected by the results of 4thTest."

NATA Exam 4: How to Register

Step 1: Navigate to nata.in, the official website of NATA.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link that reads ‘NATA-2023 Exam 4 Registration.’

Step 3: A new window will be displayed where candidates will have to register themselves.

Step 4: Once you have registered, log into your account.

Step 5: Now, fill in the application form by providing all the necessary details.

Step 6: After filling out the application form, make the payment of the registration fees.

Step 7: Check all the details that you have added and click on the submit option.

Step 8: Save and take a printout of the NATA Exam 4 confirmation page for exam purposes.