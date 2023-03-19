NATA 2023: New Exam Date Out, Registration To Begin Soon

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released a new date for the first National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 exam. As per the latest update, the first NATA 2023 exam will be conducted on April 21. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on April 22 but keeping in mind a public holiday on the same day, the Council has preponed the NATA 2023 test by a day. “It is hereby informed to all concerned that due to public holiday on 22nd April, 2023, the Council of Architecture has decided to conduct the First test of NATA 2023 on Friday, 21st April, 2023," the official notification reads.

The exam dates for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture have earlier been announced for three tests. Candidates who want to appear for these tests can check the schedule on the official website of CoA NATA at nata.in. The online registration process for the exam is yet to open, once the link is active, candidates will be able to register themselves for the test.

NATA 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official site at nata.in

Step 2: When the link is active, click on the NATA 2023 application link

Step 3: On the new window, fill up the application form by entering details such as name, gender, valid email ID, mobile number, and date of birth on the designated fields.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee.

Step 6: Check all the details and submit the form.

The first exam of NATA will be held in two sessions on April 21. The first session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm while the second session will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. NATA’s first exam will consist of 125 questions, which will be for a total of 200 marks (combined).

The second exam of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture will be held on May 28 while the third will be on July 9. The second and third exams will also be conducted in two sessions (same timings as above) and will be for a total of 200 marks (with 125 questions each).

Students who have finished their Class 12 exam with physics, chemistry, and mathematics or their 10+3 diploma with mathematics as a prime subject, can apply for NATA. For more details, keep checking the main site of CoA.

