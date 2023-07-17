NATA 2023 Phase 3 To Announce Results Today At nata.in; How To Check

National Aptitude Test In Architecture Phase 3 is all set to announce results today, July 17. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their scorecard 5 pm onwards at official portal, nata.in. The examination conduction body, Council of Architecture organised the 3rd NATA 2023 exam on July 9, 2023. Results of the first two tests have already been announced now the test 3 results will be declared.

The NATA examination is an only way for the students to get admission into first year of the five-year BArch degree course offered by around 400 architectural institutions across the country. Candidates who have studied physics, chemistry, and mathematics in their class 12 exams or in their 10+3 diploma course are eligible to apply for NATA 2023.

NATA 2023 Phase 3 Result: How to check

Advertisement

Step 1- Visit the online portal, nata.in

Step 2- On the homepage, look for announcement sections and find the link of the result

Step 3- Select the link

Step 4- Enter the credentials like date of birth, application number

Step 5- Download the form for future receipts.