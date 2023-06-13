NATA 2023 Test 2 Result Declared, Check Steps to Download Scorecard

The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 test 2 today, June 13. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their scores at nata.in. To retrieve the NATA test 2 scorecards, candidates have to enter their application number, password, and captcha code on the login window.

A total of 17,183 candidates registered for NATA test 2, while 13,932 (which is 81.08 per cent) appeared for the second test. “It may be clarified that in case a candidate appears for 2 tests, best of 2 scores shall be taken as a valid score and in the case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores shall be taken as valid score," reads an official notice.

The NATA test 2 was held on June 3. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture was conducted in two sessions. The first session was from 10 am to 1 pm and the second was from 2:30 pm to 5: 30 pm.

NATA 2023 Test 2 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to National Aptitude Test in Architecture’s official website - nata.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says – ‘NATA 2023 TEST 2 Result on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the asked credentials (Application Number, Password, and Captcha code). Then click on the submit button.

Step 5: The NATA 2023 Test 2 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the Test 2 scorecard for future reference.