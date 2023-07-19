NATA Result 2023 For Exam 3 Declared At nata.in; How To Check Scorecard

The Council of Architecture (COA) has announced the results of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) exam 3. Candidates who took the third NATA exam can now access their marks by visiting the official website of NATA at nata.in. The examination was held on July 9 under the supervision of the Council of Architecture. Earlier this month, the results of the first two NATA tests were also declared, completing the evaluation process for this year’s NATA examinations.

NATA 2023: Steps to check scorecard

Step 1:Visit nata.in, the official website of NATA.

Step 2: Choose the option ‘NATA-2023 Exam 3 Results’, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the new window opens, enter the necessary details like the application number, password, and captcha.

Step 4: Your NATA exam 3 results will be displayed on your screen. Check your result and the details mentioned in the scorecard carefully. If necessary, download and keep a hard copy of your NATA exam 3 results.

Candidates will have to meet the minimum qualifying cutoff marks for NATA. They will have to score a minimum of 70 marks out of 200 marks. If any candidate fails to score the minimum mark, he or she will not be eligible to participate for admission in various institutes.

Apart from the results, the authorities have also released the response sheets of NATA through online mode. The response sheets contains all the answers marked by the candidates during the examination. To download the response sheet, candidates will have to pay an amount of Rs. 3000.

The NATA scorecard contains essential details that need to be carefully verified by the candidates. These include the candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, gender, category, application number, roll number, obtained marks in each section (first and second attempt), marks obtained out of 200 (total marks), and qualifying status.

NATA 2023: Tie-Breaking Rules

-Candidates who have secured more marks in Mathematics subject will be given first preference.

-If the tie still exists, the overall marks secured in the NATA aptitude test will be taken into consideration. However, if the tie continues, candidates with fewer wrong answers in the aptitude test will be given the chance.