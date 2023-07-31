FMGE 2023: When Is Result? Know Latest Updates

The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2023) concluded today by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who have received medical degrees from foreign institutions must pass the screening test in order to register with the Medical Council of India (MCI) on a temporary or permanent basis. As scheduled, the FMGE tests were administered by the NBE yesterday from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The results of the FMGE 2023 will be released by August 30, the board informed. However, the date of the official FMGE results will be released soon. By logging in through the candidate portal with their registered email ID, applicants will be able to contest the FMGE question paper. Candidates who achieve a minimum score of 150 out of 300 will be deemed qualified according to the exam pass percentage criterion. No provisions are made for revolution. The next step is for qualified candidates to appear in person for a verification of their credentials, including finger biometric and Face ID.