National Award To Teachers 2023 Nominations Invited from ITIs, Polytechnic Institutes

The Ministry of Education has invited applications for the National Award to Teachers 2023. The award is for teachers of higher education. The last date to nominate the teachers for the awards is July 30, 2023. The nomination window is open on the official portal – nat.aicte-india.org. The nomination of higher education teachers will be done by the head of the institution.

This year, the Ministry of Education has introduced a new category of awards for teachers of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic institutions.

National Award To Teachers 2023: Categories

The award has been divided into two categories:

Category 1- Teachers of ITIs and polytechnic institutes

Category 2- Teachers of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)

Category 2 is further divided into three sub-categories:

Sub-category 1- Engineering and technology, architecture, any other.

Sub-category 2- Pure sciences including mathematics, physical sciences, biological sciences, chemical sciences, medicine, pharmacy, any other

Sub-category 3- Arts and social sciences, humanities, languages, legal studies, commerce, management, any other.

National Award To Teachers 2023: Eligibility

Experience- To be eligible for the award, higher education teachers should be a regular faculty member. They should have at least five years of full-time teaching experience at the undergraduate and/or postgraduate level. The award is only for higher education teachers, Vice-Chancellor or director, or principal (regular or officiating) are not eligible to apply for the same.

Age- The nominee should not be above 55 years of age as of the last date of receiving the application for the awards.