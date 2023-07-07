National Exit Test to Be Applicable from 2020 MBBS Batch: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the 2019 MBBS batch will not be covered under the National Exit Test (NExT) and it will be applicable for the next batch.

Interacting with students at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur after laying the foundation stone of a critical care unit there, the union minister said the Centre and National Medical Commission (NMC) will not take any decision which creates confusion.

According to the NMC Act, the National Exit Test will serve as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practise modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practise in India.