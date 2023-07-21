National Forensic Sciences University Campus to Come Up in Haryana's Panchkula

The National Forensic Sciences University is set to establish a campus in Haryana’s Panchkula and a meeting to discuss the allocation of land for the campus was convened on Thursday.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and senior officials of the state government attended the meeting, a statement issued here said.

In the meeting, Haryana’s Home Secretary T V S N Prasad said that he was in constant contact with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Vice Chancellor of the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat to set up a campus of the varsity in Panchkula.

While the project will require 50 acres of land for the new campus, classes can commence in any suitable building in the interim period until the new infrastructure is constructed, officials said.

A temporary space of 50,000 square feet will be needed to initiate classes, and a team led by Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni has been formed to identify a suitable location, the statement said.