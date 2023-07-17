National Health Mission Madhya Pradesh Invites Applications For 134 Rehabilitation Worker Posts

National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP), is currently accepting online applications for 134 Contractual Rehabilitation Worker positions. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply before the deadline on July 18. Under the National Elderly Health Care Program, NHM MP has released a notification inviting applications through MP Online for Contractual Rehabilitation Workers. These positions will be assigned to identified health institutions in the district. The contract duration for these roles extends until March 31, 2024, with the possibility of renewal based on the annual work plan approval in subsequent years.

Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Must have completed 12th grade

One-and-a-half-year certification course in Multi Rehabilitation Worker

Registration as a personal or professional rehabilitation practitioner under the Rehabilitation Council of India Act 1992

One/two-year Diploma in Community-Based Rehabilitation or a one/two-year PG Diploma in Community-Based Rehabilitation

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) degree with active registration in the State Paramedical Council

Age Limit

Applicants must be between 21 and 43 years of age, with relaxations provided for candidates from reserved categories.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written examination followed by a certificate verification stage.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply online by visiting the MP Online website at www.mponline.gov.in. The deadline for applications is July 18, and no applications will be accepted after this date.

This is an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in contributing to the National Elderly Health Care Program and making a difference in the field of rehabilitation. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply before the deadline and take advantage of this NHM MP recruitment drive for Rehabilitation Workers.