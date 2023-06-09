National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Recruitment 2023: All You Need To Know

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has released a notification for multiple positions such as Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Supervisor (IT), Hindi Translator, Draughtsman (Civil), and Senior Accountant. NHPC is inviting online applications for recruitment to fill a total of 388 vacancies. Interested candidates can submit their applications online before June 30.

The application process began on June 9 and is accessible through NHPC’s official website, nhpcindia.com. Individuals who meet specific educational requirements, including holding a Regular Diploma, Graduate degree, Inter CA Pass, or Master’s degree with additional qualifications, are eligible to apply for the available positions.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application: 09 June

Last date of application: 30 June

Age Limit

The SC/ST category is granted a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit, while the OBC category receives a relaxation of 3 years. Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are eligible for a relaxation of 10 years in the upper age limit. Candidates will receive a relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.

Junior Engineer (Civil) -30 years

Junior Engineer (Electrical) -30 years

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) -30 years

Junior Engineer (E&C) -30 years

Supervisor (IT) - 30 years

Supervisor ( Survey) – 30 Years

Senior Accountant – 30 Years

Hindi Translator – 30 Years

Draftsman (Civil) – 30 Years

Draftsman (Electric/Mechanical) – 30 Years

Application Fees

Applicants from the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories must remit a nonrefundable registration fee of INR 295 (including 18% GST) via online mode. However, candidates who fall under the SC/ST, PwBD, and ESM categories are exempted from paying the registration fee.

How To Apply?

Candidates are required to apply online through the NHPC website. The application link can be accessed at https://www.nhpcindia.com/. For the NHPC exams application window will remain open from June 9 to June 30.

Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 3 years regular Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade from Government / Government recognized Institutes.

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - Applicants must have a 3-year regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a government/government-recognized institution with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent grade.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – Must have completed 3 years of regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade from Government / Government recognized Institutes.

Junior Engineer (E&C) – Candidates must possess a 3-year regular diploma program in Electronics & Communication Engineering from Government/Government recognized Institutes with minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Supervisor (IT) - Regular Graduate with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade with DOEACC ‘A’ level course from Govt./Govt. recognized Institutes.

OR

3-year regular Polytechnic Diploma in IT/Computer Science from a renowned Institute with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.