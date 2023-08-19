National Investigation Agency Opens Recruitment For 97 Posts; Details Inside

In the wake of the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) emerged as India’s pivotal counter-terrorism law enforcement agency. Established as a response to the harrowing incident, NIA has since been entrusted with a broader mandate, including addressing cases related to drugs, human trafficking, cyber terrorism, organized crime, kidnapping, and more. The NIA, often referred to as the central agency in the country’s fight against terrorism, has now announced a new opportunity for aspiring candidates. The agency is seeking applications for multiple positions, including Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and Inspectors. A total of 97 vacancies have been unveiled, offering a gateway to a fulfilling and impactful career in the field of law enforcement.

For those aspiring to join the NIA, certain eligibility criteria must be met. Prospective candidates should be below 30 years of age and hold a graduation or diploma degree from a government-recognised university. The application process entails participating in the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL), held annually. This examination is divided into four stages: a preliminary exam, mains exam, descriptive test, and skill test, culminating in a comprehensive medical examination.

As a governmental endeavour, securing a position in the NIA not only promises job security but also comes with competitive salaries. For instance, individuals selected for the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police can expect remuneration in the Pay Matrix Level 10 bracket, ranging from Rs 56,000 to Rs 1,77,500 annually. The specific pay scale may vary for different positions within the agency.

The NIA is recognized not only for its rigorous approach to counter-terrorism but also for its involvement in a diverse range of cases that impact national security and public welfare. To this end, the agency collaborates with various courts across India to ensure justice is served.