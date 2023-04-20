Trends :Karnataka 2nd PUC ResultKerala SSLC ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023
National Medical Commission Accords Permission for 6 Govt Medical Colleges in Telangana

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao in a tweet Wednesday night, said the approval process for Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges has reached the final stage

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 12:25 IST

Telangana, India

The minister further said the Telangana government is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district (Representative image)
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded permission to six government medical colleges to start classes from the academic year 2023-24.

“Delighted to share that, out of 9 medical colleges to be started this year, 6 medical colleges already have got permission, i.e., Jangaon, Asifabad, Kamareddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Bhupalpally. The approval process of Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges reached the final stage," he said in a tweet.

The minister further said the Telangana government is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district towards Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of “ArogyaTelangana."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 20, 2023, 12:25 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 12:25 IST
