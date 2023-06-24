National Medical Commission Has Restored Recognition to Govt-run Medical College in Puducherry: CM Rangasamy

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said here on Friday that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has restored recognition to the Puducherry government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) after the college rectified the deficiencies that the NMC had pointed out while declining continuation of its recognition on May 26.

Rangasamy told reporters through a virtual address that the dean of the institution had appealed to the NMC that the deficiencies it had pointed out with respect to the faculty and functioning of cameras installed in the college were rectified.

After considering the dean’s representation, NMC informed his government on Friday that the recognition of the college has been restored.

Following the restoration of recognition, IGMCRI would admit 150 students to the first MBBS course in the current academic year (2023-2024), the chief minister added.