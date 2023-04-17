National Testing Agency Confirms No Change In Syllabus Post-NCERT Revisions

CUET-UG has the potential to be a game-changer for both the students and the affiliated colleges. More than 200 universities, including as many as 47 central institutions and a large number of state, private, and deemed universities, have decided to take part in the CUET exam in 2023. The CUET test (2022) saw a total of 90 universities participate; the exam’s 200+ participant threshold is anticipated for the 2023 edition.

In terms of applicants, CUET-UG continues to be the second-largest entrance exam in the nation. Nearly 12.50 lakh students registered, and 9.9 lakh of them submitted applications in the first round of the CUET-UG.

Advertisement

Candidates for undergraduate entrance exams were uncertain of how the rationalisation of NCERT texts is going to affect the entrance exams. “The notified syllabus will remain the same as the exam is not just for students from a particular board. Not all boards have rationalised the content," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

The National Testing Agency has confirmed that the syllabus for the CUET UG Exam remains unaffected notwithstanding recent modifications to NCERT texts and rationalisation of the curriculum for students in Classes 10, 11, and 12. Senior NTA officials have stated that pupils do not need to be concerned about the most recent NCERT syllabus change.

This year, the CUET UG 2023 test is set to be held from May 21 to May 31, 2023, according to the official NTA test calendar. As of today, April 9, 2023, NTA has reopened the CUET UG registration portal.

Applications were accepted up until April 11, 2023, for the CUET 2023 test. The dates for the 2023 CUET UG are listed in the exam schedule that has been made public. On April 3, 2023, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) decided to make changes to NCERT textbooks for classes 10, 11, and 12.

Advertisement

As per the revision, the syllabus no longer includes chapters on the Mughal Empire, Gujarat Riots, Cold War, and other topics from the curriculum.

NTA previously conducted the JEE Mains Exam on April 6 and 8, 2023. On April 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 of 2023, the aforementioned exams will be administered. In addition to these exams, NTA will also administer the NEET 2023 exam on May 7, 2023.

Read all the Latest Education News here