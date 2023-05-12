FMGE, NEET SS 2023 Tentative Exam Dates Released by NBE, Check Details

The National Board Of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) has notified tentative dates for the upcoming medical entrance examination. As per the schedule released, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2023) will be held on July 30. The National Eligiblity-cum-Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) will be conducted on September 9 and 10.

The notification by NBEMS said, “The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals and confirmations." Further, the examination body has advised the applicants to check the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for information bulletins, on the application process.