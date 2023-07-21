NBSE Releases HSLC, HSSLC Supplementary Board Exam Results At nbsenl.edu.in

Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Nagaland candidates who appeared for the supplementary exam can view the 2023 results on nbsenl.edu.in

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 17:37 IST

Nagaland, India

In case any error in marksheet candidates should connect with school authorities (Representative Image)
The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the results for the 2023 Compartment exams for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC or Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC or Class 12). Candidates can view the 2023 results for the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Compartment on nbsenl.edu.in. Students can access the online document and can know whether they have passed or failed. For the certificate they have to ask the school authorities to provide the same.

NBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: Process To Download

Step 1- Visit nbsenl.edu.in, the NBSE’s official website.

Step 2- On the home page, select the NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 link.

Step 3- On the screen, the results will be displayed.

Step 4- Review and save the result page.

Results are accessible in the form of a Pdf document that includes the roll numbers of the qualifiers. Additionally, the board will publish provisional mark sheets online. According to the NBSE, documents will be given to center superintendents between July 24 and July 25, and they will distribute them to schools. The Marksheet cum Pass Certificate if have any errors, should be notified for correction within 30 days after the publishing of the Result Gazette. Such instances ought to be handled by the institution or center.

A total of 640 students took the HSSLC supplementary exam for the Arts stream, and 364 of them passed with 56.88 percent pass rate. 55 out of the 88 students who took the exam in the Commerce stream passed with 62.5 percent. A total of 223 students registered for the Science stream, and 78 of them passed the test with 34.98%.

    • When Nagaland Board declared the results, the overall pass percentage of Nagaland class 10th students was 70.32 percent while for class 12th Nagaland students was 82.62 percent. In the class 12th, commerce stream students have pass percentage of 85.83 while science stream candidates have 86.79 percent.

