NCERT Introduces Chapter on National War Memorial in Class 7 Curriculum

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has included a chapter on the National War Memorial in Class 7 English textbook in order to instil the values of patriotism, devotion to duty, courage, and sacrifice in school children, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Monday. As part of the NCERT curriculum, Class 7 pupils will now receive a chapter on the National War Memorial titled “A Homage to our Brave Soldiers." The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education are working together on this effort.

The initiative was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, with the goal of instilling the values of patriotism, devotion to duty, courage, and sacrifice among school children and increasing the involvement of young people in nation-building.

The newly added chapter “A Homage to Our Brave Soldiers" discusses the history, significance, and idea of the National War Memorial, as well as the tremendous sacrifice made by the bravehearts of the Armed Forces in the service of the nation after independence.

The chapter is presented as an interaction between two friends who exchange letters in which they express their profound gratitude for the freedom they have as a consequence of the bravehearts’ sacrifices. The kids stated in their letter that the memorial was envisaged and subsequently inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in February 2019.

“Deep emotional impact and connect, which arises in minds and hearts of the children as they visit the iconic monument, have been brought out creatively by the authors of NCERT," the ministry added.

As per the e-book version of the class 7 English textbook ‘Honeycomb’ published on the Council’s website, the chapter titled “A Homage to our Brave Soldiers" is present as the book’s last chapter.