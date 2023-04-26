NCERT Recruitment 2023: Job Vacancies For 347 Posts Announced

People looking for government jobs need to pay attention. The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has issued an official notification for vacancies in non-academic positions on its official website, www.ncert.nic.in. A total of 347 vacancies have been announced and levels range from Level 2 to Level 12.

The recruitment process for the positions has already started and the first step is to fill out an online application form. All important information regarding the recruitment is detailed below.

NCERT Recruitment 2023

The NCERT announced the recruitment of various non-teaching posts on April 22. Interested candidates will have to go through a series of stages including open competitive examinations, skill tests and interviews to get hired. The notification PDF will be provided on April 29, as the vacancy notice has already been published in various newspapers.

Interested people must go through the detailed instructions provided in the notification published on the website. It is important to know everything to not miss anything while applying for vacancies.

The overview of the NCERT application for the Tenure based CPW (Level 2 to Level 12 posts) is as follows:

Recruitment Authority- NCERT

Posts Names- Level 2 to Level 12 posts

Mode of Application- Online

Application Starts- April 29, 2023

Last Date to Apply- May 19, 2023

Exam Date- To be Announced Soon

Selection process-

Examination & Document Verification

No official announcement regarding the NCERT Recruitment Examination date has been made yet on the website or otherwise. But since the applications are open, candidates can expect the dates to be announced soon.

Download PDF: NCERT Recruitment 2023 Notification

Candidates can download the PDF for the notification from the link provided above and they are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the exam.

The details of the educational qualification required for the job posts will also be released by NCERT soon. Candidates are requested to regularly check the website for any new updates regarding recruitment and qualifications.

