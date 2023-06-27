Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
NCET 2023 Applications Open For ITEP Admissions, Check Schedule Here

The application deadline for the NCET 2023 is July 19 at ncet.samarth.ac.in. The exam schedule, admit card issue and other details will be published soon

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 14:39 IST

New Delhi, India

The NCET 2023 will be administered in English along with 12 additional regional languages (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced that the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 would be held for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) at certain central and state universities and institutions of higher learning including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government institutions.

The application deadline for the NCET 2023 is July 19 at the official website – ncet.samarth.ac.in. The exam schedule, admit card issue date and other details will be published subsequently.

According to an official announcement put out, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Common Entrance Test [NCET]-2023 in 178 cities and 13 mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the Academic Session 2023-24."

The NCET 2023 will be administered in English along with 12 additional regional languages, which encompass Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NCET 2023 ITEP admission: Important dates

EventDate
Online Submission of Application Form26 June to 19 July 2023 (Up to 11:30 P.M.)
Last date of successful payment of application fee19 July 2023
Correction in Application Information20 July to 21 July 2023
Announcement of the City of ExaminationTo Be Announced Later
Issuing of Admit Cards3 days before the date of the Examination
Date of ExaminationTo Be Announced Later
Publishing of Recorded Responses and Answer KeysTo Be Announced Later

    • There will be a total of 160 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the NCET 2023 question paper, and every question will be of an objective type. The paper will be divided into four sections: part one will focus on languages, section two will cover subject-specific material, section three will be a general test, and section four will focus on teaching aptitude. The test will be conducted in two sessions over the course of several days.

    Candidates with queries or any issues regarding the NCET 2023 application process should contact the NTA by phone at 011 - 40759000 or 011 - 69227700 or send an email detailing the issue to ncet@nta.ac.in.

