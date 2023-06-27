NCET 2023 Applications Open For ITEP Admissions, Check Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced that the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 would be held for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) at certain central and state universities and institutions of higher learning including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government institutions.

The application deadline for the NCET 2023 is July 19 at the official website – ncet.samarth.ac.in. The exam schedule, admit card issue date and other details will be published subsequently.

According to an official announcement put out, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Common Entrance Test [NCET]-2023 in 178 cities and 13 mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the Academic Session 2023-24."

The NCET 2023 will be administered in English along with 12 additional regional languages, which encompass Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NCET 2023 ITEP admission: Important dates