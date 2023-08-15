NCET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Released, Last Date to Raise Objection Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 provisional answer key. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is tomorrow, August 16. Candidates who took the exam can access the answer key on the official website, ncet.nta.nic.in. The NCET 2023 was held on August 9. Around 16,000 candidates took the exam.

To raise an objection to the NCET 2023 provisional answer key, candidates will have to further select the questions they want to challenge and submit the reason with substantial documents. To raise a challenge, candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question. “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee," reads the official notice. The payment of the processing fee must be made through debit, credit card, net banking or Paytm by August 16, up to 11:50 PM.

The NCET serves as a nationwide entrance examination for admission into the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) offered by various central and state universities, as well as prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges.

NCET 2023: How To Check Provisional Answer Key

Step 1: Go to ncet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the provisional answer key link

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: Once submitted, the answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.