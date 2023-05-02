NCHM JEE 2023 Application Deadline Ends Today, Steps To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online application deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2023. As per the latest update, the last date to submit the online application form is today, May 2. Earlier, the deadline to apply for NCHM JEE 2023 was April 27. Candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2023 exam by visiting the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

“In continuation of the Public Notice dated 02.02.2023 and pursuant to representations from the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for NCHM JEE-2023," reads NTA’s official notice. Meanwhile, candidates can submit their registration fees online by 11:50 PM of May 2. The application correction facility for registered candidates will open on May 3 and close on May 4. The entrance exam will be conducted on May 14 in a computer-based test as per schedule.

NCHM JEE 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit NTA NCHM JEE’s official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - “Application for NCHM JEE (2023)"

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and fill up the application form.

Step 4: Then upload all the essential documents and pay the required fee.

Step 5: Submit the NCHM JEE form as instructed.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a print out of the same for future records.

For any request or clarification, candidates must write to NTA at nchm@nta.ac.in or can call the concerned department at 011 4075 9000 or 011 6922 7700. Those appearing for the NCHM JEE 2023 exam can expect the exam city slip and admit card within a few days. The intimation for both will be provided on the main site of NTA.

The exam conducting body holds this entrance exam for candidates seeking admission to the BSc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management that are affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT).

