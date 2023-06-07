NCHM JEE 2023 Results Declared At nchmjee.nta.nic.in, Steps To Check Scorecards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2023. Candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Students need to enter their application number, date of birth (DoB), and security pin on the results login window, to view their scorecard.

The NCHM JEE 2023 was held on May 14 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The computer-based test was conducted at several centres across the country. The exam conducting body released the NCHM JEE 2023 answer keys and question paper along with recorded responses for the examination on May 22. Students were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key, until May 24, 11:30 PM.

NCHM JEE Results 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit NCHM JEE’s official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for “NCHM JEE 2023 Score Card" link or a similar link on the main page.

Step 3: Soon after clicking the link – you will be directed to a new window. Then login using your application number, date of birth and security pin. Remember to click on ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ option.

Step 4: The NCHM JEE result 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: View the result and download it in a PDF format.

Step 6: Take a printout of the NCHM JEE result for future reference.

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination is held by the NTA for students seeking admission to the various hospitality and hotel Management programmes that are affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT).