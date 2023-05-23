NCHM JEE Answer Key 2023 Out At nchmjee.nta.nic.in, Objection Window Open Till May 24

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2023. Candidates can access the answer key and question paper with recorded responses on the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The NCHM JEE 2023 exam took place on May 14, from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

“The Questions, Provisional Answer Keys and recorded responses of the computer based Written Test (CBT) of the said examination have been hosted on Website https://nchmjee.nta.nic.in/, for inviting Challenges (if any) to Answer Keys of any question ONLINE (only)," read the official notice.

Candidates have the option to raise objections, if needed, by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question until May 24, 11:30 PM. Subject experts will verify the raised objections. In case any objection is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final result will be processed and announced based on the revised or final answer key.

NCHM JEE Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official site at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Answer Key Challenge NCHM JEE – 2023" link.

Step 3: On the new page, log in to the portal using the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The NCHM JEE 2023 answer key along with the question paper and recorded responses will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and match it to calculate your probable score.

Step 6: Raise objections at this stage by following the instructions given.

Step 7: Pay the objection fee and submit the form.

Step 8: Keep a copy of the confirmation page.

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by the Agency for students seeking admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the academic session 2023-24.