NCVT MIS ITI Release Results For 1st, 2nd year Certificate Exams At ncvt.mis.gov.in

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has made the NCVT MIS ITI 2023 results available online. By going to the official website, ncvtmis.gov.in. Participants can verify and receive their respective marksheets for the first and second-year ITI exams. The necessary login information must be entered by students on the candidate’s portal in order to access the results.

NCVT MIS ITI 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD RESULT

Step 1- Go to the official website - ncvtmis.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, select the direct links option under the result tab.

Advertisement

Step 3- Click the exam NCVT MIS ITI and enter the required login details as asked

Step 4- Download the results and print a hardcopy of it for future records.

According to information on the official website, due to CTS exam-related operations, the examination body has blocked the downloading of marksheets and certificates on the NCVT MIS portal until September 17, 2023. To obtain their documents, they are recommended to verify their grade reports after the designated date.