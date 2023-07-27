Trends :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
NCW Member Kushboo Sundar Heads to Udupi to Look into Filming of Girl Student in College Washroom

The matter also sparked a political debate, with the BJP organising a statewide protest in support of their call for the detention of the three Muslim students

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 11:42 IST

New Delhi, India

The NCW member said the incident was extremely saddening” (File Photo)

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Kushboo Sundar said on Wednesday that she was heading to Udupi in Karnataka to look into the issue of alleged recording of a video of a female student in a paramedical college washroom by her fellow students.

An FIR has been registered against three girl students of the college, identified as Shabhnaz, Alfiya and Aleema, over the incident. They have been suspended from the college – Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences – for allegedly filming a fellow student using a mobile phone inside a washroom.

The NCW member said the incident was “extremely saddening".

    • The issue has also triggered a political row, with the BJP announcing a statewide protest on Thursday demanding the arrest of the three Muslim students involved in the filming of a Hindu girl.

    In a tweet, Kushboo Sundar said, “Heading to Udupi to look into the issue where girls were filmed in a washroom by their fellow girl college mates. It is extremely saddening to see children indulging in such activities. As a @NCWIndia member, I will be looking into the matter, speaking with the students, meeting the cops and visiting the college too. Nobody can play around with the dignity of women."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 27, 2023, 11:42 IST
    last updated: July 27, 2023, 11:42 IST
