NCW Member Kushboo Sundar Heads to Udupi to Look into Filming of Girl Student in College Washroom

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Kushboo Sundar said on Wednesday that she was heading to Udupi in Karnataka to look into the issue of alleged recording of a video of a female student in a paramedical college washroom by her fellow students.

An FIR has been registered against three girl students of the college, identified as Shabhnaz, Alfiya and Aleema, over the incident. They have been suspended from the college – Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences – for allegedly filming a fellow student using a mobile phone inside a washroom.

The NCW member said the incident was “extremely saddening".