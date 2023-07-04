NEET 2023: Delhi Police Arrests 4 AIIMS Students Involved in Duping Medical Exam Aspirants

The Delhi Police has arrested 4 medical students from AIIMS on the charge of duping tests for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2023. These arrested students allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from NEET aspirants who then mask their identity and appeared for the medical entrance examination. As reported by police, the arrested students took the medical entrance examination in lieu of money from aspirants.

The head of the gang was Naresh Bishroi, a second year medical student from AIIMS. In a report by Outlook, Naresh offered money to the students of the institution to join his gang. He allegedly asked the first-year medical students to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for his clients who then paid Naresh Bishroi a sum of Rs 7 lakh.

Sanju Yadav, Mahavir, Jitendra, and Naresh Bishroi were all taken into custody by the Delhi police. According to reports, Sanju Yadav, a first-year Radiology student at AIIMS Delhi, was caught taking an admission exam for a client. According to reports, AIIMS Delhi students Mahavir and Jitendra were detained in Nagpur. The police have also seized their phones and laptops in order to investigate the crime.

Advertisement

During the course of the investigation, Bishroi allegedly admitted to acquiring Rs 7 lakh from the examiners for fabrications. Police are still conducting an investigation to see whether there are any further students associated with this scam. Fraudulent activities during the NEET are not new. Last year as well, the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) burst a similar racket. Eight persons were booked in the NEET 2022 racket.