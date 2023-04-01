NEET 2023 Eligibility Criteria Updated For OCI Candidates, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants belonging to the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) category. Now, OCI medical aspirants can now apply for admission to all undergraduate (UG) medical programmes in India, subject to rules issued by the authorities.

“An Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) will be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical/Dental/Ayurveda/ Unani/Siddha/ Homeopathy Programmes in India subject to the rules/regulations/notifications issued from time-to-time by the respective regulatory bodies or counselling Authorities/Admission Authorities in conformity with the Policy Decision of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and/or Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," reads the official notice.

OCI cardholders were earlier allowed for admission against a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) seat or a supernumerary seat only. The latest order comes after the Supreme Court’s judgment in a related case. The existing provision for OCI students provided in the NEET UG 2023 information bulletin mentions that these candidates will be treated as foreigners and will not be qualified for seats reserved for Indian citizens including paid deemed colleges seats.

Advertisement

Also read| No Proposal to Conduct NEET-UG Twice a Year, Govt Clarifies

Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2023 registration is currently underway, and candidates can submit their application forms by April 6 up to 11: 50 pm. Interested candidates can apply for the NEET UG 2023 exam at neet.nta.nic.in. According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on May 7 at several exam centres across India.

The NEET UG 2023 registration fee has been increased this year. Last year too, it was increased for all categories. For the general category, it is Rs 1700 this year. Last year, it was increased to Rs 1,600, from Rs 1,500. For EWS and OBC-NCL categories, the fee is Rs 1600 this year. Last year, it increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and third gender categories it is Rs 1000. It was increased to Rs 800, from Rs 700 in 2022.

Read all the Latest Education News here