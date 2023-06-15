NEET 2023: Passion for Subject Helped Govt School Teacher's Son Bora Varun Chakravarthi Grab AIR 1

Clearing NEET 2023 on the first attempt was a dream come true for All India Rank 1 Bora Varun Chakravarthi. In the all-India medical entrance test, he secured the perfect score of 720/720 or 99.99 percentile that many NEET UG aspirant dreams of. In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Varun says that cracking NEET required efficient time management and a well-structured study plan.

To achieve the same, he allocated specific time slots for each exam and focused on prioritising topics accordingly. “Regular practice, thorough revision, and solving previous year papers for exams helped me manage the workload effectively," says the 17-year-old. He now wants to study at AIIMS Delhi.

Sharing his success mantra, the boy from Andhra Pradesh said, “My preparation mantra for NEET UG 2023 was a combination of disciplined hard work, consistency, and strategic planning." Varun dedicated a significant amount of time to self-study, focused on understanding concepts deeply rather than rote memorization, regular revisions, solving previous year’s papers, and taking mock tests helped him to improve his performance.

The All India topper claims that the quality of study matters more than the quantity of hours. That’s why from his hectic schedule, he used to take time for other activities as well. “Regular breaks, physical exercise, and adequate rest were crucial for maintaining focus and staying motivated," said Varun. He also took coaching from Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya. Varun’s father is a government school teacher at Narasannapeta Government High School.

Social media remains one of the most time-consuming and distracting activities for the younger generation. Varun limited his activity on social media platforms, as he recognised that excessive use of social media could be a distraction and hinder his focus. “However, I used these platforms sparingly to stay updated with relevant information and occasional interactions with peers who were also preparing for NEET," says he.